Anita Baker 2 Hrs Late and Babyface Asked Not To Perform

East coast R&B fans are caught up in the rapture and it’s not love.

In New Jersey an R&B concert of epic proportions, Anita Baker and Babyface, was supposed to go down. In turn what happened was some pretty upset concert goers that are not feeling the everybody pointing fingers about who was wrong in a concert that fans shelled out big dollars for tickets, hotel and travel arrangements.

So allegedly what had happened was, Anita Baker and co-headliner Babyface were scheduled to perform in New Jersey, Wednesday evening. The concert start 2 hours late, when Anita Baker finally came out she asked fans did Live Nation apologize to them. (see below) On top of that the hefty ticket price to see both performers on stage turned into the just Anita Baker show.

The host of the show came onto the stage to a crescendo boo’s blamed the delay on technical difficulties.

“First of all I want to thank everyone for coming out tonight,…We did have some technical difficulties tonight. However, Ms. Baker isn’t going anywhere ya’ll she’s coming out tonight. Unfortunately because of these delays Ms. Baker wanted to be sure that she gave ya’ll the best that she could give.”…“So unfortunately Babyface will no longer be performing. I deeply, deeply apologize,”

Babyface took to his Twitter to give his own press release in regards to not performing.

I am truly sorry to my fans who have been waiting for us to hit the stage this evening at Prudential Center. I was asked not to perform in order to give Ms. Baker her space and time to perform her show in its entirety. My band and I are extremely saddened we didn’t get to perform for y’all tonight.

Miss Stephanie Mills then chimed in via social media to say what happened to Babyface was disrespectful and indignant. (see below)

Team Anita Baker has not responded to WTH happened as of yet.

