The Bijou Star Files: What In The Ja Morant Is Going On?

JA MORANT SUSPENDED FROM MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES… After Flashing Alleged Gun On IG

The Memphis Grizzlies just announced Ja Morant has been suspended from all activities pending League review. An NBA spokesperson says they are in the process of gathering more information.

BEN AFFLECK New Theater Flick Bombs J LO’S MOVIE SOARS ON NETFLIX!!!

Ben Affleck's been having a rough go at the movies lately — especially with his latest flick completely bombing in theaters … whereas his wife is thriving in the streaming world.

PRESIDENT BIDEN Cringe HBCU Comment DURING HOWARD COMMENCEMENT

President Biden's heart might be in the right place, but his mouth is often somewhere else — which was seen again Saturday … this while addressing Howard University graduates.

JONATHAN MAJORS DATING MEAGAN GOOD

Jonathan Majors is still in the throes of a tricky legal situation, but he's been able to find some time for love … TMZ has learned the actor recently started dating Meagan Good.

LOS ANGELES LAKERS WIN SEMIFINAL MATCHUP AGAINST WARRIORS …Hollywood Comes Out In Force

The LA Lakers trounced the Golden State Warriors on Friday night to inch closer to an NBA Championship … and a bevy of Hollywood stars came out to support their team.

CHIEF KEEFFAN DUMPSTER DIVES FOR HIS DOUBLE CUPS… Now Selling On eBay!!!

Chief Keef fans who really "Love Sosa" have a shot at some interesting items — a guy dug through trash to recover the rapper's used double cups, and now he's looking to cash in on the buried treasure.

GEORGE SANTOS KARMA IS A BITCH …Says Vet Whose Dog Died In Alleged Scam

The Navy veteran who claims Rep. George Santos cheated him out of cash intended for his dying dog's cancer treatment is happy to see Santos facing criminal charges … he says George had it coming and karma's a bitch.

KANYE WEST I’m Not Done Yet …YZY ‘SOCK SHOES’ COMING SOON???

Kanye West has lost his appeal with a lot of people and companies … but that doesn't mean he's stopped creating, as evidenced in a recent trademark filing.

DWAYNE JOHNSON MAKES HIS ‘FAST & FURIOUS’ COMEBACK… After Dragging Vin Diesel, Shutting Down Return

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson is a part of "Fast & Furious" franchise once again … despite previously claiming he's permanently put the brakes on when it comes to Vin Diesel's flicks.

BARACK & MICHELLE OBAMA ARRIVE FOR SASHA’S USC GRADUATION

Barack and Michelle Obama are in L.A. for a very special occasion — one that has nothing to do with show biz or political fundraising … they're here to watch their daughter Sasha get her diploma.

Daughter Corinne Shuts Down Failing Health Rumors, Says Jamie Foxx Has Been ‘Out Of The Hospital For Weeks Recuperating’

Jamie Foxx fans (and prayer warriors) can rest easy today! His daughter, who first brought us the news of his 'medical complication,' revealed on Friday (May 12) that Jamie is "recuperating."

DAN SNYDER OUT AS NFL OWNER… Sells Commanders To Harris, Magic

It's official — Dan Snyder is selling the Washington Commanders … and he's handing over the reins to Philadelphia 76ers owner Josh Harris, NBA legend Magic Johnson and David Blitzer. Both sides confirmed the move on Friday … announcing they have entered a purchase and sale agreement.

JOHNNY DEPP DIOR PAYING HIM OVER $20 MILLION …In Record-Setting Deal

Johnny Depp is being paid a record amount to be the face of Dior's Sauvage men's scent. The actor's three-year deal with Dior is worth north of $20 million …

E-40 GETS HONORARY DOCTORATE DEGREE From GSU Alma Mater!!!

E-40 can officially be referred to as Dr. E-40 now that he has an honorary doctorate from the same school he attended as an undergrad way back in the '80s.

FDA Relaxes Longtime Ban On Blood Donations From Gay, Bisexual Men

The FDA relaxed much of its longtime ban on blood donations from gay and bisexual men, according to the New York Times.

Usher Shares Whether He Believes He’s The ‘King Of R&B’ (Exclusive Video)

The latest episode of Stepping Into The Shade Room features Part 2 of our sit-down with Usher, and he made sure to give R&B its flowers while chatting with host Thembi.

Off To Wisconsin! Jonathan Owens Signs With Green Bay Packers Following Marriage To Simone Biles

On the heels of a Houston courthouse wedding and a lavish ceremony in Mexico, NFL star Jonathan Owens and gymnastics legend Simone Biles have established a new connection to Wisconsin!

Daniel Penny Reportedly Released On Bail After Not Entering A Plea In Charges For Jordan Neely’s Death

The former Marine who was filmed choking Jordan Neely to death last week has been officially charged with manslaughter after turning himself into authorities Friday morning,

Kirk Franklin Says Leaked Argument With Son Kerrion Still Traumatizes Him ‘To This Day’

Kirk Franklin opened up about his oldest son, "Bad Boys: Los Angeles" star Kerrion leaking their private conversation on Instagram.

Vegan Faces Backlash After Telling Neighbor To Keep Their Window Closed While Cooking Meat

An Australian vegan resident is facing backlash after sending their neighbor a letter to stop cooking their meat with the windows open.

Youtuber Who Crashed Plane For Views And Likes Faces 20 Years In Prison

A YouTuber who recorded himself exiting his airplane as it was about to crash confessed in court that he caused the incident intentionally for likes and views.

Grandfather Becomes A Makeup Influencer To Take Care Of Sick Grandson

A grandfather is becoming a viral sensation in China after he uses his free time to review makeup and other beauty products as a form of income to help his sick grandson.

‘RHOA’ Star Shereé Whitfield Reveals That She Is Now A “Glam-Ma”: “No, I’m Not A Grandma”

Shereé Whitfield is now a grandmother as her son, Kairo Whitfield and his girlfriend Alina Baber, welcomed their daughter, Mecca Joie Whitfield, last July.

McDonald’s Found Liable For Hot Chicken Nugget That Burned 4YO Girl

A South Florida court returned a split verdict on a McDonald's franchise in a civil lawsuit that claimed the fast-food restaurant's chicken nugget burned a toddler.

Lil Wayne Abruptly Cancels His L.A. Concert Mid-Performance Due To The Lack Of Support From The Audience: “We Appreciate It But We Ain’t About To Be Bending Over Backwards For These Folks. We Work Too Hard For This Sh*t” [Video]

Fans who attended the final date of Lil Wayne's Welcome To Tha Carter Tour were left with a bad experience as he abruptly canceled the show in the middle of his performance.

Keke Palmer Revisits Her Experience With Trey Songz While Discussing New Film: “The Biggest Mistake You Can Make Is Trusting Somebody”

Keke Palmer, who has spent over twenty years in the entertainment industry, opens up about her journey.

Robin Thicke Responds To Cultural Appropriation Rumors: “I’ve Always Wanted To Be Apart Of Black Culture” [Video]

Robin Thicke addresses "haters" who claim that he appropriates black culture.

