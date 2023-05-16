The Bijou Star Files: Ne-Yo’s Mothers Day Drama

CLOSE

Ne-Yo Slammed for Mother’s Day Post Featuring All 3 Moms of His Kids

The artist was dragged for wishing a happy Mother’s Day to all three moms of his children in the same Instagram post. Read More

JAMIE FOXX DOING PHYSICAL REHAB IN CHICAGO… Family by His Side

Jamie Foxx continues to receive medical treatment after his serious health scare last month in Atlanta — but now he’s in a new city, at a facility touted as the top physical medicine and rehabilitation center in the country. Read More

HOLLYWOOD WRITERS STRIKE’PAY THE WRITERS, YOU AI-HOLES’ …Banner Flies Over Studios

Hollywood writers striking for fair pay and protections against artificial intelligence are getting some air support … in the form of a funny banner flying over the major studios. Read More

VILLAGE PEOPLE SINGER QUIT SINGING MY SONG, TRUMP …Macho Man Is Nacho Man!!!

Trump‘s high-powered attorney, Joe Tacopina, tells TMZ, “I will only deal with the attorney of the Village People, if they have one, not the wife of one of the members. Read More

MARTHA STEWARTLANDS S.I. SWIMSUIT COVER AT 81 …Oldest Model In History!!!

Martha Stewart is proving age ain’t nothin’ but a number … ’cause the 81-year-old entrepreneur is gracing the cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue this year — making her the oldest model to ever get the honor!! Read More

ANNE HECHE LAID TO REST ON MOTHER’S DAY

Anne Heche was laid to rest over the weekend on Mother’s Day, in a special yet emotional ceremony for those who loved her most … Read More

CLEVELAND GUARDIANS FAN HITS WOMAN DURING WILD BRAWL… In Stands At Angels Game

A spokesperson for the Cleveland Police Dept. tells TMZ Sports … all of the involved parties left the game without making a report. Read More

Duo Arrested For Allegedly Hiding Three Pounds Of Cocaine In Fake ‘Pregnancy’ Belly

A duo was charged with drug offenses after cops in South Carolina uncovered 1500 grams of cocaine inside a fake stomach. Read More

Los Angeles Authorities Warn Of Flesh-Eating Counterfeit ‘Zombie’ Opioids

Officials in Los Angeles are warning residents of a “concerning” increase in counterfeit opioids, dubbed ‘zombie drugs’ for the way they leave users “gruesomely disfigured.” Read More

Social Media Demands Answers From Meagan Good After Report Alleges She’s Dating Jonathan Majors

Social media users have been flooding Meagan Good’s Instagram comments after a report published Saturday alleged that the actor is dating Jonathan Majors. Read More

Shannon Sharpe, Jalen Rose & More Speak Out Following Ja Morant’s Second NBA Suspension For Flashing Gun Again On Instagram Live

Shannon Sharpe and Jalen Rose are among the public figures sharing their reactions after Memphis Grizzlies basketball player Ja Morant was seen flashing a gun during a recent Instagram Live. Read More

White Tears? Bellevue Hospital Reacts To Video Of Employee ‘Crying’ While Trying To Snatch Reserved Bike From Black Teen

A Bellevue Hospital employee appears to be the internet’s newest ‘Karen’ after a viral video showed her attempting to snatch a reserved bike from a Black teenager. Read More

Online Fundraiser For Daniel Penny’s Legal Fees Raises Upwards Of $2 Million

An online fundraiser for Daniel Penny has raised upwards of $2 million, just days after the 24-year-old former Marine was charged with second-degree manslaughter in the killing of 30-year-old Jordan Neely.. Read More

Parents Are Outraged After 15-year-Old Gets Suspended From School For Filming Teacher Who Said The N Word Multiple Times

A Missouri student has been suspended after filming her white geometry teacher saying the N-word multiple times during class. Read More

Accused Cult Leader In Kenya Denied Bail After Allegedly Telling Followers The World Was Ending & Starvation Was Their Salvation; Death Toll Hits 200, 600 Missing

Pastor Paul Mackenzie, an alleged hunger cult leader in Kenya, has been denied bail as more than 600 people are left missing and 200 are left dead — this after he allegedly told his followers that the world was ending in April, and that starvation was their salvation. Read More

Nick Cannon Says He Wrote The Mothers Of His Children Handwritten Messages For Mother’s Day, Then ‘Got The Cards Mixed Up’

Nick Cannon took to his daily morning show, ‘The Daily Cannon,’ and admitted that he made a mistake for this past Mother’s Day. Read More

UFC Star Israel Adesanya’s Ex-Girlfriend Reportedly Drags Him To Court, Allegedly Demands Half Of His Wealth

Imagine breaking up with your longtime partner and they try to come for your pockets! Read More

Jermaine Dupri Explains Why Things Didn’t Work Out With Latto After Winning “The Rap Game”

In an exclusive interview with @HipHopDX, Jermaine Dupri explained exactly what happened with Latto after she won the short-lived reality show, “The Rap Game.” Read More

Social Media Reacts To Gabrielle Union Revealing She Splits Bills 50/50 With Dwyane Wade

Social media has gone into a frenzy after Gabrielle Union revealed she splits the bills with her husband, Dwyane Wade during a recent interview…. Read More

NYC Hospital Worker Goes Viral As She Tries To Snatch A Black Man’s Citi Bike And Claimed He Was A Threat To Her

A bizarre incident took place in New York City recently when a female hospital worker was accused of trying to steal a Citi Bike from a black teen who had already paid for it. Read More

Media Company Vice, Once Worth $5.7 Billion, Files For Bankruptcy

Another major media company is battling through financial problems. Vice Media, the startup known for its edgy visual storytelling filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy this Monday. Read More

Timbaland Shares How Jay-Z and Drake Helped Him Through ‘Darkest Moment’ of Addiction

Timbaland credits Jay-Z and Drake for being voices of reason during the darkest moment of his life. Read More

DeSantis Signs Bill Banning Funding for Diversity Programs at Florida Colleges and Universities

Monday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed legislation banning state funding for diversity, equity and inclusion programs at Florida’s public colleges and universities. Read More

Biden Administration Cancels More Than $66B In Student Loan Debt

The U.S. Department of Education has already canceled over $66 billion in education debt despite President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan’s legal challenges. Read More

Maralee Nichols Seemingly Disses Tristan Thompson In Cryptic Mother’s Day Post About Parenting ‘All Alone’

It looks like Maralee Nichols is sending some subliminal messages to Tristan Thompson. Read More

People used to fight over getting a COVID-19 vaccine. Now millions of doses are getting tossed in the trash because no one’s using them.

At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Americans were clamoring to get vaccinated as soon as they could. Read More

