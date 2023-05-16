Barack Responds To Michelle ‘Can’t Standing’ Him For 10 Years

CLOSE

Seasoned spouses recognize that their are stages and maturations involved in relationships. It’s just not enough to be fine all the time. Stages such as the ‘honeymoon’ stage and the ‘I can’t stand that #$%&’ stage. People that are not married don’t realize how much hard work it is to make a marriage work especially when children come along.

Former first lady Michelle Obama revealed during a round table at the end of 2022 that she “couldn’t stand” our forever, former-President Barack Obama for about 10 years when the couple’s two daughters were young. Michelle Obama while discussing raising two young daughters while her husband was running had this to say:

“People think I’m being catty by saying this: It’s like, there were 10 years where I couldn’t stand my husband. And guess when it happened? When those kids were little.”

Months later, during a recent interview, former President Barack Obama was asked about Michelle saying she couldn’t stand him for 10 years and how did he turn things back around with her.

According to Barack Obama the turn around came when he left The White House.

“What also helps though, about children… Michelle, when our girls were growing up, that was priority number one, two, three and four. And so, I did not fully appreciate, I think, as engaged of a father I was, the degree of stress and tension for her knowing that not just me and Michelle were under scrutiny and in this strange environment, but that we were raising our daughters in a kind of situation that just wasn’t normal,” he explained. “Now that they’re doing good, she’s a little more forgiving of my flaws. What she’s told me is, ‘Looking back, you did OK as a dad.’ And if I passed that test, then she’ll forgive me most of my other foibles.”

