The Bijou Star Files: Fatal Shooting Of Walgreens Shoplifter

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, May 17, 2023:

San Francisco security guard will not be charged in fatal shooting of suspected Walgreens shoplifter

The security guard who shot and killed a suspected shoplifter at a Walgreens in downtown San Francisco last month will not face criminal charges, the district attorney’s office announced Monday, saying the shooter acted in self-defense. Read More

SHOPLIFTER SHOOTING NOT ‘CLEAR’ CASE OF SELF-DEFENSE …Ex-Prosecutor Questions San Fran D.A.

The Walgreens security guard who fatally shot a shopfitter in San Francisco used unnecessary aggression, and it was not a clear case of self-defense … so says a former prosecutor who’s challenging the D.A.’s theory. Read More

ADAM SILVER ON JA MORANT SHOCKED TO SEE 2ND GUN FLASHING VIDEO… ‘I’m Assuming The Worst’

NBA commissioner Adam Silver is clearly extremely disappointed with Ja Morant … saying he was “shocked” to see the Memphis Grizzlies star once again flashing a firearm on social media. Read More

JEFF BEZOS & LAUREN SANCHEZ SUN’S OUT, $500 MIL SUPERYACHTS OUT …Let’s Work On Our Tans!!!

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez are wasting no time enjoying his new $500 million superyacht … slipping into some swimwear to tan on the deck of the huge ship. Read More

JACKSON MAHOMES APPEARS IN COURT… In Aggravated Sexual Battery Case

Jackson Mahomes appeared in a Kansas courtroom on Tuesday afternoon … marking one of the first times he’s been seen in public since he was arrested for aggravated sexual battery earlier this month. Read More

PRISCILLA PRESLEY SETTLES DISPUTE OVER LISA MARIE’S TRUST …Gets Millions From Estate

Priscilla Presley is no longer beefing with her granddaughter Riley Keough … they just settled their dispute over Lisa Marie‘s trust, and we’re told Priscilla’s walking away with fatter pockets. Read More

BRITNEY SPEARS KEVIN FEDERLINE PLANS TO MOVE KIDS TO HAWAII …Britney Unlikely To Object

Britney Spears‘ two sons want nothing to do with Los Angeles anymore and plan to move to the Aloha State for a more private life, away from the attention swirling around their mother … according to sources with direct knowledge. Read More

PELÉ MASSIVE TOMB OPENS TO PUBLIC IN BRAZIL… Features Gold, Turf & Life-Size Statues

Fans wanting to pay their respects to Pelé will now be greeted by an epic memorial … the soccer legend’s tomb in Brazil has just opened to the public — and it’s lavish. Read More

JERRY SPRINGER CLIP FROM VIRTUAL PLAY TRICKS TWITTER… Thought He Was Really Reading His Will!!!

A clip of Jerry Springer has gone viral on Twitter, showing him reading a last will and testament with a bunch of juicy details … and some fans think it’s the real deal, but it turns out to be more fiction than fact. Read More

Anthony Anderson Encourages Black Community To Speak About Mental Health: ‘Bring It To The Forefront’

As Mental Health Awareness Month continues, Anthony Anderson is reflecting on why conversations about mental health are essential—particularly for the Black community, as he says they “don’t talk about” it. Read More

Colorado Driver Accused Of Swapping Seats With Pet To Avoid DUI Arrest

In a desperate attempt to avoid arrest, a drunk driver in southeastern Colorado is accused of trading seats with his dog! Read More

Citi Bike Karen Placed On Leave After Backlash From Viral Video

The hospital worker caught on camera attempting to snatch a paid Citi bike from a Black man was placed on leave. Read More

Ja Morant Breaks His Silence After Being Suspended From The Grizzlies: “My Words May Not Mean Much Right Now, But I Take Full Accountability For My Actions”

Ja Morant has finally released a statement after being suspended from the Memphis Grizzlies for flashing a gun on Instagram for the second time. Read More

Attorney For Shanquella Robinson’s Family Says FBI Is Refusing To Release Autopsy Report To Them: ‘The Family Is Deeply Disappointed’

The lawyer for the family of Shanquella Robinson who died in Mexico this past fall is slamming the FBI for their “lack of transparency” in the case, revealing that the agency refuses to release the autopsy results to them after declining to press charges. Read More

Kidnapped Girl Found Six Years After Going Missing; Man Recognized Her From Netflix Documentary

The power of Netflix has been demonstrated once again as a girl who was abducted six years ago has been found alive and well thanks to the streaming platform. Read More

The Weeknd Will Revert To His Birth Name, Abel Tesfaye

The Weeknd Will Revert To His Birth Name, Abel Tesfaye: “This Is Something That I Have To Do… I’m Going Through A Cathartic Path Right Now” Read More

IRS Admits Black Taxpayers Are More Likely To Face Audits

On Monday, the IRS released the findings of an internal investigation that found Black taxpayers are audited at higher rates than expected, given their share of the U.S. population. Read More

Jane Fonda Names Director Who ‘Wanted To Go To Bed’ With Her to Preview Her Orgasm [Video]

Jane Fonda is ready to name the director who tried to sleep with her when she was a young actress. Read More

Writers Strike Reportedly Costing California Economy an Estimated $30 Million Per Day

Writers Guild of America’s ongoing strike is not only hitting studios’ pockets, but also the entire state of California’s economy. Read More

Rudy Giuliani Allegedly Forced Woman To Perform Oral Sex Because It Made Him ‘Feel Like Bill Clinton’

A former employee of Rudy Giuliani is suing him for $10 million over allegations of sexual assault and harassment, wage theft and “other misconduct.” Read More

