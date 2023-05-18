Singer HER Hooked Her Best Part Up With A Brand New G-Wagon

CLOSE

Singer HER’s Best Part, said, If you love me won’t you say something, the remix say’s, If I love you why don’t you hop up in this Mercedes G-Wagon that I just bought you.

Singer/musician, 25 year old, Gabriella Sarmiento Wilson, best known as HER brought us post Mothers Day tears when she shared a video on social media gifting her Best Part, he mother with her dream car.

On Tuesday, the Grammy-award-winning vocalist HER shared a heartwarming Instagram Reel showing her mother, Agnes Wilson, reacting to her new lavish SUV. Wilson walks into a showroom blindfolded. Once it is removed, HER is heard in the background shouting, “TA-DA!” Wilson exclaims, “Oh my God!” before checking out her Mercedes-Benz G-Class, then busting out in tears of joy.

I just wanna see how beautiful you are, You know that I see it, I know you’re a star, Where you go I follow, No matter how far, If life is a movie, Then you’re the best part, oh oh oh, You’re the best part, oh oh oh, Best part. ♫

Grab a tissue and take a look at the video below.