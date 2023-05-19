Disney Is Backing Out Of $1 Billion Office Complex In Orlando

CLOSE

The best way to show someone better then you can tell them, is to hit them in their pockets.

Florida governor DeSantis has been coming for Disney one of the biggest companies in Orlando (lets be real Disney is Orlando). DeSantis has even proposed building a prison next to the historic theme park.

On the heals of Governor DeSantis officially throwing his hat in the ring to run for President. Disney doubled down on his news and have backed out of a $1 billion dollar office complex plan that was to bring thousands of jobs to Orlando.

A spokesperson for DeSantis said it was “unsurprising” that Disney would cancel the project “given the company’s financial straits, falling market cap and declining stock price.”

Disney and DeSantis have been sparring for over a year about controversial legislation the governor signed that restricts the teaching of sexual orientation and gender identity in schools. Critics have labeled the law “Don’t Say Gay.” Then DeSantis moved to take over the company’s special tax district setting rules for Disney World and surrounding areas. DeSantis has tried to install a hand-picked board to oversee the district. Before the Florida government selected the board in February, Disney had reached agreements with the outgoing board that limited the power of DeSantis’ appointees.

Who’s playing checkers and who’s playing chess?

