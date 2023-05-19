LBJ Sheds Tears Of Joy As Bronny Signs His Letter Of Intent

CLOSE

Being rich and famous is cool however it’s the simple things in life that bring us the most joy.

The Prince, Bronny James, a couple of weeks ago made the social media announcement that he was furthering his basketball career in college with USC.

The King, LeBron James, when asked about Bronny’s decision stoically responded that he was proud of his son’s decision to become the first James that he knew of to go to college.

However being stoic went out the window when LeBron James Jr. made it official and signed his official letter of intent to attend USC, a site that brought a proud LeBron James Sr. to tears.

LeBron James is Just A Kid From Akron, and just a regular parent like the rest of us, as he took to his own social media to document Bronny’s big day, at the signing ceremony at Sierra Canyon H.S. on Wednesday.

Unfortunately LeBron James couldn’t be their in person for the joyous event because of his quest for another championship ring with the Los Angeles Lakers, but that didn’t mean he couldn’t experience it from a far nor keep his tears from flowing.

So damn happy and proud of you @bronny!! Pops shed a gangsta 🥺😢 seeing this.

See LeBron’s James post and photos below