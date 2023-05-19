1 Dead in Shooting at GM Plant Near Dayton

CLOSE

2 people are dead following a shooting at a General Motors factory near Dayton, Ohio.

Police say a man shot and killed one and injured another before turning the gun on himself Thursday night. The tragic event happened in Moraine, 10 minutes south of Dayton.

FOX 8 reports that the shooting happened between co-workers who were disputing over a woman that also worked at the factory.

The gunman fired 12 total shots.

From FOX 8:

One victim died at the scene and the other was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect also shot himself and was transported to a hospital for treatment, Parish said.

Other people were injured while the workplace was being evacuated, he said.

To read the entire FOX 8 report, [click here].

Production at the GM facility will be suspended until further notice.

