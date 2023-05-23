Cuyahoga County Woman Gets Prison Time, 20 Dead Cats Found in Home

Kelly Kuliga of Olmsted Township was sentenced yesterday after 20 dead cats were discovered in her home.
She was convicted on animal cruelty charges and will spend 360 days behind bars. In addition to her jail time, Kuliga was also ordered by the judge to repay the Cleveland APL for money they spent paying for other animals that were removed from her home.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
FOX 8 initially reported the story.
From FOX 8:
“I truly apologize for what happened,” Kuliga said during her sentencing hearing in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court.
Prosecutors showed police body camera video to the judge. The video showed several dead animals on the floor of the house.
To read the entire FOX 8 report, [click here].
READ MORE STORIES ON WZAKCLEVELAND.COM:
- Teenage Mom in Cleveland Charged For Death of Twin Babies
- $5,000 Reward Offered in Case of Missing Cleveland EMS Worker
- Security Footage Shows Car Crashing Through Lakewood Restaurant [Video]
-
Janelle Monáe Lifts Shirt To Flash An Entire Crowd During NSFW Performance, Twitter Misbehaves
-
Anita Baker 2 Hrs Late and Babyface Asked Not To Perform
-
Cleveland Browns Legend Jim Brown Has Passed Away
-
Missing EMS Worker Found Alive, Says Someone Tried to Kill Her [Video]
-
Martha Stewart, 81, Oldest Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Cover Model
-
Janelle Monáe Frees The Nipple In Soaking Wet See Through Shirt To Promo New Track, Twitter Erupts
-
Kevin Hart Is Speechless After Sending His Daughter Off To Prom: ‘I Have No Words’
-
Photos of Ice Spice Mom Surface The Internet, Twitter Reacts!