Ice Cube Say’s He Will ‘Sue The MF’ Who Uses AI On His Music

Original rappers rap, some new school rappers use autotunes, now in 2023 we are entering the world of AI.

AI has been the hot topic as of late, some of it has been intersting, like when someone used AI to reincarnate Meek Mill’s father. But the God father of AI says it’s a cocktail for disaster.

Rapper/Movie Producer, Ice Cube, is saying straight up with no vaseline that he will ‘sue the motherf*cker’ who even attempts an AI Ice Cube song.

In a recent interview Ice Cube had this to say about AI in the world of Hip Hop today.

“I think autotune sounds computer-like, and I think it’s all starting to sound artificial because of AI.” and if someone try’s making an Ice Cube song using AI “I’m gonna sue the motherf*cker who make it, too, and the platform that plays it.”

AI, Artificial intelligence is intelligence—perceiving, synthesizing, and inferring information—demonstrated by machines, as opposed to intelligence displayed by humans or by other animals.

What are your thoughts on AI?

