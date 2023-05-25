Amanda Gorman’s Inauguration Poem Banned From FL School

CLOSE

What in the Mayou Angelou is going on in Florida, more particularly, in their schools!? What’s good enough to be listened to on Capital Hill in front of the nation, isn’t good enough to be taught to Florida elementary students.

The hill we climb is getting steeper.

Amanda Gorman, the nation’s first-ever Youth Poet Laureate, was 22 when she performed “The Hill We Climb” at President Joe Biden’s inauguration in 2021, in a spin chilling reading. Now chills are going down Amanda Gorman’s spin at the age of 25 upon learning that “The Hill We Climb” is being banned from a Florida elementary school.

The Miami Herald reported Monday that after the parent, Daily Salinas, complained about written works at her children’s K-8 school in Miami-Dade County, a school committee determined that Amanda Gorman’s poem, “The Hill We Climb,” and three other titles were “better suited” or “more appropriate” for older students and would be shelved in the middle school section of the school’s media center. Salinas’ attempt to have Gorman’s poem banned complains it’s “not educational” and that it “indirectly” contains “hate messages.” The Miami-Dade school system issued a response, claiming Gorman’s poem hadn’t technically been banned since it’s still available to middle school students.

It is also being reported that the parent whose complaint led to the transfer of Amanda Gorman’s poem “The Hill We Climb”to the middle school section of a Miami-Dade school made social media posts praising the Proud Boys and shared elements of an antisemitic conspiracy theory, an ABC News review of a profile appearing to belong to the parent showed.

The NAACP earlier this week issued a travel advisory to those wanting to go to the orange state.

