Tupac Shakur Will Receive His California Love On HWOF

There is an expression that says to give people their flowers while they are still alive and can still smell them because once they are gone, they are gone. But is it ever too late to receive your flowers? Unfortunately in the case of rapper Tupac Shakur he left this earth way too soon, after being murdered in a drive-by in Las Vegas 1996. However in the grand scheme of things it’s really never too late for appreciation and love to be shown for the legendary status rapper that he was.

Congratulations are in order as one of the most influential and successful rappers of all time, having sold more than 75 million records worldwide, Tupac Shakur, will receive his California Love in the form of a Star among the Stars on Hollywood Boulevard.

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce made an announcement that Tupac Shakur is being honored with a posthumous star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, 26 years after his death. The ceremony honoring the rapper will take place June 7 and the rapper’s sister, Sekyiwa “Set” Shakur, will accept the star on the musician’s behalf.

