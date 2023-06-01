Rapper Lil Durk Blesses A Homeless Fan

CLOSE

Greatest blessing anyone could get is to bless someone else, because the season saints know in order to receive a blessing you have to be a blessing and blessings comes in all forms.

Englewood, Chicago, Illinois native, 30 year old Durk Banks AKA rapper Lil Durk music may not be for the sanctified saints, but he is using his financial blessing from the proceeds of his God given talent to bless a fan that is experiencing homelessness.

Now this is a story and video that is more then worthy of a viral status.

Lil Durk tracked down unhoused fan to share his thanks for the man’s love and support despite his circumstances. Along with the visit, Lil Durk offered to get the man a hotel room for 30 days. Furthermore, the rapper reportedly bought him a new phone and a number of gift cards. However, beyond being a sweet gesture by a big-name music artist, Lil Durk’s actions could go a long way to helping normalize and bring attention to America’s growing homelessness problem.

May God continue to Bless you real good Lil Durk.

Take a look at the video below