Ja Morant’s Fate Is Sealed And To Be Revealed After The Finals

CLOSE

The NBA’s Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant went viral back in May for flashing what appeared to be a gun Saturday during an IG Live. Ja Morant, after much dragging on social media, the news, podcasts and blogs, apologized for his actions and was suspended.

Fast forwarding to the NBA playoffs, two months after receiving an eight-game suspension for brandishing a firearm for the Gram, Ja Morant did it again. Once again apologizing for his actions, acknowledging that his words may not mean much at the moment, but he will continue to work on himself, and wait for his punishment.

Well the wait is almost over.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver took to the podium before Game 1 between the Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat, to announce that Ja Morant’s fate has been sealed and will be reveled after they cut the nets down after the 2023 NBA Finals.

“a fair amount of additional information” on Morant and would have already made a decision about him had it not been for the playoffs: “In terms of the timing, we’ve uncovered a fair amount of additional information since I was asked about the situation. We probably could have brought it to a head now, but we made the decision — and I believe the players association agrees with us — that it would be unfair to these players and these teams in the middle of this series to announce the results of that investigation.”

What do you think the punishment will be and/or should be?

Take a look at the video below