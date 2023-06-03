Chilli Reveals How Her And Usher’s Relationship Finally Ended

CLOSE

Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas is reflecting on her past relationship with Usher, opening up to PEOPLE magazine about their former chemistry for the first time in years.

Although the 52 year old singer explained that she couldn’t be happier in life and in love these days with her now with boyfriend, actor Matthew Lawrence, she took some time to reflect on her past ahead of the premiere of Lifetime’s new documentary TLC Forever. “We definitely had some chemistry,” she told the website when asked about her time with Usher. “But working chemistry does not mean it works in your personal life. If we were working, it was great. But outside of that, we’re so different.”

In the interview, she denied rumors that the R&B crooner’s hit breakup album Confessions is about her, she still explained that couple just wasn’t meant to be due to differing values and trust issues. She then explained that even though they split, they remained off and on for years and reconnected when they weren’t in other relationships. “I love hard,” she explained. “I was like, ‘God, why can’t I get over this?’ He couldn’t either.”

She then explained that it wasn’t until 2019 that she cut off contact for good “to focus on myself.”

“I even stopped dating,” she explained. “Because before that I thought if I met the right guy during that time that I wasn’t over [Usher] it wouldn’t work. I would never want to straddle the fence.”

Read Chilli’s full interview with PEOPLE here.

