Fugees Reunite at Roots Picnic For Possibly The Last Time

CLOSE

The legendary music festival ‘Roots Picnic’ went down this past weekend in expectant epic fashion along with a legendary performance that will probably end up on a documentary someday. Headliner Lauryn Hill took the stage and brought up the roots of her greatness, The Fugees, for a performance, that quit possibly could be the last time the Original Fugees will grace a stage together.

Can you believe that Lauryn Hill is celebrating the 25th anniversary of her album, “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill” !? What’s crazier is at the beginning of the year we thought we were going to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Fugees legendary album ‘The Score’ original with a world tour, until life happened with Pras.

‘Roots Picnic’ founder Questlove was overwhelmed with gratitude for Lauryn Hill celebrating her Grammy award winning album “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill” 25th anniversary closing out the night with Wyclef Jean and Pras by her side rockin out to ‘Ready or Not’.

Fugees member Prakazrel “Pras” Michel has been found guilty in a federal conspiracy trial, in which he is facing up to 22 years for his alleged involvement in a money laundering scheme and his association with a foreign country attempting to influence the U.S. government. Pars was found guilty on 10 criminal counts related to an international conspiracy reaching the highest levels of the US government.

Take a look at the video below.