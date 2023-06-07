Neighbor Who Shot And Killed Ajike “AJ” Owens Finally Arrested

CLOSE

Last week a Florida mother named Ajike Owens, also known as “AJ”, was fatally shot by a neighbor when she went to retrieve her children’s tablet that was taken from her children by the neighbor. Ajike Owens was black the neighbor, 58 year old Susan Louise Lorincz, who shot through a door killing her was white. At least two of AJ’s children witnessed her murder. Authorities said that Florida’s “stand your ground” law is a crucial piece of the puzzle in this case and before an arrest can be made, they needed probable cause.

Many prayers and protest went out, then on Tuesday night Susan Lorincz was arrested on charges of manslaughter with a firearm, culpable negligence, battery and two counts of assault.

Susan Lorincz claimed that she acted in self defense and that Owens had been trying to break down her door prior to her discharging her firearm, she also said Owens had come after her in the past and had previously attacked her.

According to the Sherriff’s department:

“Through their investigation – including obtaining the statements of eyewitnesses who only came forward as late as yesterday – detectives were able to establish that Lorincz’s actions were not justifiable under Florida law,”

Susan Lorincz will get her first day in court Thursday.

See video below