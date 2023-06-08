Tupac Shakur Sister Shined Accepting His Star on The HWOF

CLOSE

It is agreed by all that one of the most prolific rappers in the history of Hip Hop, Tupac Shakur, was taken from the world way too soon. However today his Heavenly star is shinning brighter as he officially received his star on the legendary Hollywood Walk of Fame.

On Wednesday day Tupac’s 47 year old baby sister Sekyiwa “Set” Shakur attended a ceremony in Los Angeles celebrating Tupac’s legacy, as he received a posthumous star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, 26 years after his death.

A tearful Sekyiwa Shakur accepted the prestigious award on her brothers behalf and had this to say about Tupac.

“As the proud sister of Tupac Amaru Shakur, the daughter of Mutulu and Afeni Shakur, it fills my heart with honor to stand here today representing the Shakur family,..From the first time he stepped foot on the stage of the Apollo Theater at 13 years old, before anyone recognized his name, he knew he had the dream to have a star here on the Walk of Fame,” ….”His heavenly star will shine a little brighter today,”

Take a listen to Sekyiwa Shakur’s speech during the ceremony below.