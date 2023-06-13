Janelle Monae has been making headlines and causing conversations on social media lately and now she’s checking in with The AM Clique to tell it all.
She’s talking The Age of Pleasure, her upcoming tour, her evolution as an artist, her “lipstick lover,” and more.
Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!
Check out her full interview below:
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
WATCH MORE AM CLIQUE INTERVIEWS…
The AM Clique Off Air: How Many Sex Partners Are Too Many? | Episode 1
Pinky Cole Talks Jet Magazine Cover With The AM Clique [LISTEN HERE]
DJ Drama Talks His Impact On The Industry, New Music + More With The AM Clique [LISTEN HERE]
Bryson Tiller Talks Being Back Outside, Fatherhood, Finding Confidence + More With The AM Clique [WATCH HERE]
The post Janelle Monae Talks Upcoming Tour, New Music, The Age Of Pleasure & More With The AM Clique! [WATCH HERE] appeared first on 92 Q.
Janelle Monae Talks Upcoming Tour, New Music, The Age Of Pleasure & More With The AM Clique! [WATCH HERE] was originally published on 92q.com
-
DC Young Fly’s Partner, Jacky Oh Passed Away During Surgery
-
Offset Exposes Cardi B’s Buns via Instagram Story
-
Ashanti Gave Nelly All Body On Stage In Vegas
-
Two Browns Players Robbed at Gunpoint
-
New Cleveland Browns Logo Revealed!
-
Father and Son Fatally Shot Leaving The Sons HS Graduation
-
The 2023 Father’s Day “Father and Child Look A-Like” photo contest
-
Will Jacky Oh’s Funeral Be Live Streamed? How You May Be Able To Watch Online