New Cleveland Browns Logo Revealed!

Published on June 12, 2023

New England Patriots v Cleveland Browns

Source: Jason Miller / Getty

The Cleveland Browns have finally announced their brand-new official logo and Z1079’s own DJ Ryan Wolf has the exclusive first look!

The Browns widdled down the new logo choices to 5 total entries on May 10, which is when they allowed fans to start voting on their favorite. On May 30 the selections decreased to 2… and now there’s only 1 remaining, which DJ Ryan Wolf saw before everyone else!

Check out the official Radio-One Cleveland reveal video below, and let us know if this was your choice for the new logo for the Cleveland Browns!

Houston Texans v Cleveland Browns
