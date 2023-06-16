Nick Cannon Say’s God Told Him To Father Many

CLOSE

Everyone has been asking the question since Nick Cannon has been spreading his seed and being fruitful with numerous baby mothers, why??

Recently during a podcast father of 12 (to be honest we lost count) Nick Cannon revealed the reason for his fruitfulness, according to Nick Cannon and his visions, not the visions of love that Mariah Carey has, the one’s God has given him and that was for Nick Cannon to father many.

Nick Cannon who is a very spiritual person, said that God spoke to him in fragments:

“I heard that like, ‘Yo, you’re gonna be a father of many…“I had the vision that my name will be great as like, the Rockefeller name. I’m careful even how I talk about that because I don’t like to say, like, I don’t use the term ‘legacy’ anymore. ‘Lineage’ I’m comfortable with.”

On that note, Nick Cannon says since it's Gods will, only God will tell him when to stop.