Hip Hop at 50 Celebration With Angie Martinez, MC Lyte Plus More

CLOSE

What better way to celebrate Juneteenth then to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Hip Hop.

The sound of music since the beginning of time has been a rhythmic way to tell a story and/or express an emotion to what is going on in a story tellers world. 50 years ago the streets of New York introduced a new way of expression that has grown world wide.

Tonight in celebration of Juneteenth ABC News Studios’ Emmy-winning series Soul of a Nation will honor the 50th anniversary of hip-hop with a one-hour special called Hip-Hop at 50: Rhythms, Rhymes & Reflections – A Soul of a Nation Presentation, featuring Hip Hop legends such as Master P, MC Lyte, Fat Joe, The Lox, Coi Leray to be hosted by legendary Angie Martinez, radio personality who is also the executive producer.

Hip-Hop at 50: Rhythms, Rhymes & Reflections – A Soul of a Nation Presentation airs on ABC on June 19 at 10 p.m., streaming live below and streaming on Hulu the following day.

See video below

Live Stream at 10pm below