Russell Simmons Dragged By His Daughter And Ex Fathers Day

Dad’s already get slighted on their day that they now share with Juneteenth, by getting cheap ties and being made to grill their own fathers day dinner with a card to top things off. However as slighted as some fathers may feel, Zen master Russell Simmons came all the way out his hook up when his daughter wished her mother Kimora Lee a Happy Fathers Day.

“Stop telling fathers they should have fought harder to see their children & start asking mothers why he had to fight at all,”-Russell Simmons

Uncle Russ then went off on his daughter who posted it. Showing Russell Simmons spitting, and not bars, yelling at her. Thankfully she muted the video so we only got to imagine what he was saying to her. The Kimora Lee was like enough is enough as she went in on the Hip Hop legend straight up with no vaseline.

Kimora Lee went live and explained the issues with Russ run deep, she says she’s had Russ blocked on social media for a long time, yet he still continues to post like they’re good friends. All in all the women in Russell Simmons world seems to think yoga isn’t doing the trick, and that he might want to get some help.

“I’m so sorry to have to do this,” … “But this man has been threatening my kids’ lives. I’m hearing so much more now. We won’t be bullied threatened or afraid.” “The same abusive ish,” … “This is how you manouver [sic] with the women all around you. Your threats and lies and intimidation manouvers [sic] and tactics are sad. Stop it please. Your own flesh and blood? Enough is enough.”- Kimora Lee

Here we all thought the Simmons were solid as a rock…who knew?

Take a look at all Kimora Lee had to say in the video below.