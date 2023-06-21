Jay-Z Ripped Up The Stage During Pharrell’s Louis Vuitton Fashion Show

CLOSE

53 year old Brooklyn, NY native Shawn Carter, known professionally as Jay-Z, is an American rapper, record producer, and entrepreneur. As many projects as Jay-Z has his hands on many forget that Beyonce’ isn’t the only entertainer in the house. Jigga is regarded as one of the greatest rappers of all-time but we haven’t heard much from Jay-Z, as far bars, since he dropped ‘4:44’ back in 2017. That was until last night at his boi Pharrell’s Lois Vuitton Fashion Show.

Super producer Pharrell made his debut of the Lois Vuitton Fashion Show creative director introducing the first LV’s Men’s Spring-Summer 2024 collection, that was attended by a star studded crowd that included King and Queen James, LeBron and Savannah, Zendaya, Rihanna, & A$AP Rocky, and Kim Kardashian with Jay-Z performing his classic hit’s slaying the stage like it was his ‘Hard Knock Life’ days while dripped in a custom Louis Vuitton jacket. His Queen Bey took a day off from the ‘Renaissance’ to sit back and bounce wit him.

Take a look at the videos below.