Erykah Badu: “Where Y’all Going? Motha F****r’s I’m Singing”

People during a comedy show usually are afraid to move until the comedian exist the stage because fans don’t want to get cussed out, ragged on and embarrassed. The rules during a music concert is typically not so abrasive. That is unless you go to a Erykah Badu concert, where instead of calling Tyrone, you might get called out, if you don’t stay in your window seat.

See I’m getting tired of your sh@t ♫

While Erykah Badu was giving a master class in Neo-Soul & Hip-Hop recently on a leg of her ‘Unfollow Me’ tour, Ms. Badu might have had some fans unfollow her, after she checked them for getting up and leaving during her show, but not until after the video of her checking them hit social media.

“Where y’all going? Motha F****r’s I’m singing”

Y’all now Erykah Badu is an artist and she’s sensitive about her sh@t.

Take a look at the video below.