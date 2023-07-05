Entertainment News

With ESPN Layoffs Stephen A. Smith Say’s He Could Be Next

Published on July 5, 2023

The world is definitely changing since weathering the pandemic.  We went from masses of people losing their jobs, to higher wages, businesses needing more staff to robots filling in the gaps and it is happening everywhere.

At the end of June ESPN laid off 20 of their on-air personalities, including Jalen Rose, Jeff Van Gundy, and Keyshawn Johnson, and others due to their parent company Disney cutting costs.  Now Stephen A. Smith is saying that he could be next.

“ESPN just the other day laid off about 20 members of its on-air talent,”  “Friends of mine, actually, definitely respected colleagues who have done a phenomenal job and deserved better… they deserved better than the times we are living in.” and “more is coming.”

Let’s hope this is not the case and all of his colleagues land on there feet elsewhere.

Take a listen to Stephen A. Smith below

