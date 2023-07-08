The Bijou Star Files: Fans Cell Phone Has Drake All A Blur

CLOSE

DRAKE WHACKED BY CELL PHONE ONSTAGE …DND Mode, I’m Singing!!!

Drake’s just one show into his extensive “It’s All a Blur” Tour, and he’s already dealing with the flying cell phone trend — one pelted him in the wrist mid-performance. Read More

DRAKE Massive Stage Props On Tour …VIRGIL, GHOSTFACE, HOLOGRAMS & GIANT SPERM!!!

Drake kicked off his “It’s All a Blur” tour in Chicago last night with no shortage of stage flair, including a moment where he spits his new poetry alongside a hologram of his younger self. Read More

KEKE PALMER DOUBLES DOWN ON OUTFIT CHOICE …Gets Support From Usher!!!

Keke Palmer’s BF, Darius Jackson, appears to have deleted both his Twitter and Instagram after receiving backlash for his recent comments regarding Keke’s outfit. Read More

Y’all Thought! Keke Palmer’s Baby Daddy Has Made His Return To Twitter After Getting Dragged

Just when Black Twitter thought the aspiring actor was gone for good, Keke Palmer’s baby daddy, Darius Jackson, re-emerged with a plan to tune out the madness. Read More

MARCUS JORDAN SMOKES HOOKAH THRU LARSA’S BOOBS… My Bday Tribute To You!!!

MJ’s son celebrated his girlfriend Larsa Pippen’s 49th trip around the sun with a photo dump of the lovebirds enjoying each other’s company — and we stress enjoying! Read More

BRITNEY SPEARS VICTOR WEMBANYAMA IS WRONG …I Didn’t Grab Him, I Just Tapped His Shoulder

Britney Spears says NBA phenom Victor Wembanyama is simply wrong when he says she “grabbed” him from behind … she insists it was simply a friendly tap. Read More

KEVIN COSTNER’S ESTRANGED WIFE $51K CHILD SUPPORT JUST ISN’T ENOUGH …Kids Can’t Live Off Crumbs!

Getty Composite Kevin Costner’s estranged wife is fighting for more child support … scoffing at the $51,940 monthly figure he’s currently offering, saying it’s not even close to enough dough. Read More

KOBE BRYANT COVER ATHLETE FOR NBA 2K24… ‘Mamba Mentality’

NBA 2k Kobe Bryant will once again grace the cover of NBA 2K24, the video game maker announced … the 4th time for the NBA legend! Read More

