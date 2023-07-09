9 People Injured In Mass Shooting Downtown Cleveland [VIDEO]

CLOSE

It’s being reported that a mass shooting in downtown Cleveland has left 9 injured and police are offering a reward for information in this scary incident.

The shooting in downtown Cleveland occurred around 2:30 a.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of West 6th Street. According to authorities an unknown suspect opened fire toward a group of people. Nine people were rushed to the hospital with gunshot wounds. Their conditions are unknown, however thankfully at this time no fatalities are being reported.

According to a statement by Jennifer Ciaccia, a spokesperson for the Cleveland Division of Police

“Preliminary information indicates that a suspect opened fire toward a group of people and then fled the scene,” “Investigators are in the process of reviewing evidence and video, as well as interviewing victims at MetroHealth Medical Center,”

We will keep you posted as more is learned.

Take a look at the video below.