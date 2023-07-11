The Bijou Star Files: Hill Harper Following In BFF Barack’s Footsteps

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, July 11, 2023: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.
Actor Hill Harper Announces He’s Running For U.S Senate In Michigan
Actor Hill Harper has announced that he is running for Michigan’s open U.S. Senate seat. Read More
JAMIE FOXX BACK IN THE SWING OF THINGS …Hits Up Topgolf (VIDEO)
Jamie Foxx is back!!! … hitting up a Topgolf driving range over the weekend, and this new video, obtained by TMZ, shows Jamie’s made a great recovery. Read More
LOGAN PAUL SOBS DURING NINA AGDAL PROPOSAL Super Sweet Moment!!! 💖
Grab the tissues … Logan Paul just dropped video of his romantic marriage proposal to Nina Agdal, and it couldn’t have been sweeter!!! Read More
LADY GAGA GETS $500K DOG REWARD SUIT TOSSED
Lady Gaga just won a legal case over her huge dog reward offer that a woman was trying to claim — ’cause a judge just told her … ya can’t have your stolen cake and eat it too. Read More
MADONNA BREAKS SILENCE ON HEALTH EMERGENCY Delaying Tour Until October
Madonna is speaking out for the first time since her hospitalization, announcing to fans she’s made the difficult decision to delay her tour until October. Read More
G HERBO BUSTED FOR GUN POSS. IN CHICAGO!!!
G Herbo has a new heaping of legal trouble after Chicago cops arrested him Sunday evening in connection with a gun bust … Read More
Winnie, Saweetie, & Keke—Oh My! Viewers React To ‘Menace’ Usher Serenading The Gworlz At Las Vegas Residency
As Usher continues to deliver stunning shows during his Las Vegas residency, he’s already had the pleasure of serenading some noteworthy celebs, leading to online chatter about his “Take Your Girl Tour!” Read More
Disgraced Sports Doctor Larry Nassar Stabbed Multiple Times In Florida Prison
The disgraced sports doctor convicted of sexually assaulting young Olympic gymnasts under his care was stabbed multiple times Sunday in the Florida prison where he is serving his sentence. Read More
Keke Palmer Talks ‘Leaning’ Into Her Post-Pregnancy Body: ‘That’s Not Something To Hide’
Keke Palmer is opening up about embracing her postpartum body and sharing some words of encouragement for fellow new mothers. Read More
Momma Dee Minorly Injured Following Hit-And-Run Crash In Atlanta
Momma Dee, Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star Lil Scrappy‘s beloved mother, has reportedly been involved in a hit-and-run. Read More
Coca Vango Responds After Viral Clip Leaves Social Media Speculating He Cheated On LightSkinKeisha
Coca Vango is addressing speculation after a podcast clip left social media users believing he cheated on his fiancée, LightSkinKeisha. Read More
‘Racist’ Gunman Responsible For Targeted El Paso Walmart Shooting Sentenced To 90 Life Terms
The Texas gunman — who reportedly targeted Latinos when he killed 23 people inside a Walmart in a 2019 mass shooting — has been sentenced to 90 consecutive life terms. Read More
Damson Idris’ Los Angeles Home Reportedly Burglarized
Wow! Thieves have really been coming for celebrities lately. According to TMZ, Damson Idris’ home was broken into last Monday after some thieves smashed his glass door. Read More
Health Professionals Are Now Being Told To Call Vaginas ‘Bonus Holes’ To Avoid Offending Trans Patients
Health professionals are being urged to use the term “bonus holes” when referring to vaginas in order to avoid offending transgender or non-binary patients… Read More
AI Robot Gives Side Eye After Being Asked If It Will Rebel Against Humans In The Future
At a recent news conference held by the United Nations in Geneva, the audience was captivated by the presence of nine AI-enabled humanoid robots. Read More
Judge Orders Kansas To Stop Changing Trans People’s Sex Listing On Their Driver’s License
A state-court judge on Monday ordered Kansas to stop allowing transgender people to change the listing for their sex on their driver’s licenses. Read More
3 Miami TSA Agents Arrested for Allegedly Teaming Up to Steal From Travelers
Officers at Miami International Airport were booked on charges of organized schemes to defraud. Read More
Minnesota Man Found Dead in Freezer Was Reportedly Hiding From Cops
The 34-year-old man, who was discovered in a freezer in a Biwabik, Minnesota home, had a warrant out for his arrest. Read More
Youth Soccer Coach Charged After Restaurant Workers Find Videos of Him Raping Unconscious Boys on Cellphone He Left Behind
A youth soccer coach has been charged with child rape after videos of him raping unconscious boys were found on his phone. Read More
Twitter Traffic Plummets as Users Flock to Competitor ‘Threads,’ Helping It Surpass 100 Million Sign-Ups
Since Meta launched its conversation-based app Threads, user activity on Twitter has reportedly experienced a decline. Read More
Blac Chyna’s Mom, Tokyo Toni, Screams About Semen, Dildos and More While Babysitting Dream Kardashian [Video]
Blac Chyna’s mom, Tokyo Toni, hollered about a ‘bucket of c*m’ and dildos while watching her 6-year-old granddaughter, Dream Kardashian. Read More
JOSELINE HERNANDEZ SHOVES COPS, SHOUTS SLURS DURING ARREST… After Big Lex Brawl
Joseline Hernandez still hadn’t cooled down when cops arrived after her epic beatdown of Big Lex … and body cameras captured her violent, profanity-laced rage from start to finish. Read More
KIM ZOLCIAK & KROY BIERMANN NOT IN COUPLE’S THERAPY …After Calling Off Divorce
Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann‘s sudden, and dramatic, u-turn on getting divorced isn’t fueled by therapy appointments … instead, they’re leaning on a higher power to stay together. Read More
REP. GEORGE SANTOS SLAMMED BY ROSA PARKS’ NIECE …After Making Comparison
Rep. George Santos ain’t Rosa Parks, despite comparing himself to the civil rights pioneer — so says the icon’s niece … telling GS to keep her name out of his mouth. Read More
