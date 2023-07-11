Social media had a field day after Google’s hilarious and random photo error. The ‘Make ‘Em Say Ugh’ rapper had plenty to say about the search engine mixing up his photo with the late Luther Vandross’.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

“Google thought it was funny mixing me up…Stop letting AI (artificial intelligence) run your [expletive] company…I don’t look like no [expletive] Luther Vandross. This is why humans aren’t replaceable!,” he tells TMZ.

See: Google Images Confuses Luther Vandross With Master P, Twitter Sounds Off

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

The description under the image of Master P accurately described the late Luther Vandross’ upbringing, career, and accomplishments.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Master P, 53, used the viral moment to promote his new cereal company. The cereal brand, Snoop Cereal—in collaboration with Snoop Dogg—is the first black-owned cereal in over a century.

A few of his other most notable business and investments include No Limit Franchise (clothes, records, and films), Rap Noodles, and MP Realty. His net worth is reported to be $200 million.

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

You don’t want to miss…

It’s History: Master P and Snoop Dogg Sign Distribution Deal With Post Cereal

Master P And Romeo Miller Squash Their Beef After Long Overdue Heart-To-Heart

Remembering A Legend: Luther Vandross [PHOTOS]

Master P Comments on Luther Vandross Google Image Mix Up [LISTEN] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com