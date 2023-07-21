The Bijou Star Files: Florida’s New Curriculum For Teaching Black History

CLOSE

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, July 21, 2023: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

Explained: What To Know About Florida’s New Curriculum For Teaching Black History In Public Schools

On Wednesday (July 19), the Florida Board of Education faced backlash for newly-approved standards on teaching Black history in public schools. Read More

AMC THEATER ATTACKMAN GETS BEAT UP OVER SEATS …Cops Looking For Suspect

Cops in Florida are on the hunt for a man who was caught on camera beating the daylights out of a 63-year-old man … allegedly because he was asked to switch seats. Read More

‘FINAL DESTINATION’ IRL FATAL CAR CRASH WITH LOG TRUCK… Lumber Falls On Car

A woman in Florida suffered a horrific death after her car collided with a log truck — causing the contents to tumble onto her vehicle … a terrifying ordeal that’s eerily familiar to “Final Destination” fans. Read More

VANNA WHITE PARTIAL DEAL SIGNED WITH ‘WHEEL’ ‘It’s Gonna Get Ugly If Sony Doesn’t Get More Generous’

Vanna White has negotiated her deal with “Wheel of Fortune,” but only the celebrity version, not the syndicated show, and we’re told Sony has made it clear … they’re not receptive to her demands. Read More

New Legislation Guarantees California Foster Youth A Free College Education

Thanks to brand-new legislation, foster youth in California will get to attend any public, in-state university or community college for FREE. Read More

Burger King Assistant Manager Fired After Reportedly Serving Customers Dirty Fries Out Of Trash Can

An assistant manager at a South Carolina Burger King has been fired and arrested after police say she served customers fries directly out of the trash can, … Read More

Activist Tamika Mallory Says Carlee Russell Should Be ‘Held Accountable For The Harm She Has Caused’ (Video)

Social justice leader Tamika Mallory is speaking out regarding the latest developments in the Carlee Russell investigation. Read More

UPDATE: New Footage Shows Woman Spitting On Security Guard Inside Lancaster Grocery Store Before Being Slammed To The Ground

New footage is being released regarding the viral altercation that took place at a Lancaster grocery store where a woman was seen being slammed to the ground by LA County deputies. Read More

Hard Drives And Magazine Articles Of Tupac Shakur Were Reportedly Seized From Home In Murder Investigation

In a new report by ABC news, the outlet is revealing some information about the items that were seized during the search at a Las Vegas home that is reportedly connected to the murder of Tupac Shakur. Read More

Yung Miami Says She Doesn’t See Mental Illness Being A Factor In Carlee Russell’s Case: ‘Some People Will Do Anything For Attention’

After Wednesday’s press conference surrounding the new details about Carlee Russell’s case a lot of celebrities are weighing in on the situation. Read More

Kim Kardashian Says She ‘Jumped into Another Relationship So Fast’ Following Divorce From Kanye

After Kim Kardashian divorced Kanye West in 2021, she started dating Pete Davidson a few months later. Read More

Eminem Says Nas and Naughty By Nature’s Talent Almost Made Him Quit Rap: ‘I’ll Never Be That Good’

The Detroit rapper recalls having writer’s block after hearing Nas and Naughty by Nature’s records. Read More

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Signs Angel Reese, Marvin Harrison Jr. and More Student Athletes to NIL Deals

Dwayne’ The Rock’ Johnson has had a multitude of entrepreneurial endeavors in the past. Specifically in beverages, he’s grown the tequila brand he owns a 30% stake in, Teramana, into one of the more notable spirits brands on the scene. Read More

Jamie Foxx Shares New Photo 3 Months After Medical Emergency: ‘Got Big Things Coming Soon’

Jamie Foxx says he has “big” things in the works. Read More

Show Me the Receipts: Cardi B Set to Examine Blogger Tasha K’s Bank Statements in Court Over $3 Million Owed

It’s been over a year since blogger Tasha K lost to Cardi B in a legal battle over defamation. Read More

Kanye West And Adidas Are Reportedly Still Fighting Over $100M From Their Defunct Partnership

Kanye West and Adidas have been in a legal battle following the collapse of their partnership. Read More

Kyrie Irving Donates $40K to 93-Year-Old Fighting Developers Over Land Owned by Family Since Civil War

Kyrie Irving continues to use his good fortune to bless others. Read More

G Herbo Faces 20 Years in Prison After Pleading Guilty to Wire Fraud

Chicago rapper G Herbo faces decades behind bars after agreeing to plead guilty in Massachusetts to federal wire fraud charges. Read More

Samuel L. Jackson Details Feud w/ Spike Lee For Turning Down Role In ‘Malcolm X’ Due To Salary Dispute

Samuel L. Jackson is opening up about his previous falling out with Spike Lee. Read More

The NAACP & Several Other Organizations Condemn Ron DeSantis & Florida Board Of Education For Approving Controversial Black History Curriculum That Suggests Slaves ‘Developed Skills’ For Their ‘Personal Benefit’

Concern is growing in Florida over recent changes to its public education curriculum. Read More

CARLEE RUSSELL DON’T LET HER CASE IMPACT SEARCHES FOR OTHER POC …Says Missing People Org.

Carlee Russell‘s “disappearance,” which cops can’t confirm actually happened, could have a negative impact on people of color who really do vanish … but one organization wants to make sure that doesn’t happen. Read More

WEE MAN’SNOW WHITE’ MOVIE MAKING BIG MISTAKE… Taking Jobs From Us!!!

Wee Man is ripping Disney for swapping out “dwarves” for taller actors in the upcoming live-action version of “Snow White” … he says it’s another existential threat facing his community. Read More

New York City Has Agreed To Pay $13 Million To Racial Injustice Protesters Who Were Arrested Or Beaten In 2020

In a historic move, New York City has agreed to pay a staggering $13 million to settle a civil rights lawsuit filed on behalf of 1,300 individuals who were arrested or beaten by the police during the racial injustice protests that took place in the summer of 2020. Read More

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star on 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am