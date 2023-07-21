The Bijou Star Files: Florida’s New Curriculum For Teaching Black History

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, July 21, 2023: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.
Explained: What To Know About Florida’s New Curriculum For Teaching Black History In Public Schools
On Wednesday (July 19), the Florida Board of Education faced backlash for newly-approved standards on teaching Black history in public schools. Read More
AMC THEATER ATTACKMAN GETS BEAT UP OVER SEATS …Cops Looking For Suspect
Cops in Florida are on the hunt for a man who was caught on camera beating the daylights out of a 63-year-old man … allegedly because he was asked to switch seats. Read More
‘FINAL DESTINATION’ IRL FATAL CAR CRASH WITH LOG TRUCK… Lumber Falls On Car
A woman in Florida suffered a horrific death after her car collided with a log truck — causing the contents to tumble onto her vehicle … a terrifying ordeal that’s eerily familiar to “Final Destination” fans. Read More
VANNA WHITE PARTIAL DEAL SIGNED WITH ‘WHEEL’ ‘It’s Gonna Get Ugly If Sony Doesn’t Get More Generous’
Vanna White has negotiated her deal with “Wheel of Fortune,” but only the celebrity version, not the syndicated show, and we’re told Sony has made it clear … they’re not receptive to her demands. Read More
New Legislation Guarantees California Foster Youth A Free College Education
Thanks to brand-new legislation, foster youth in California will get to attend any public, in-state university or community college for FREE. Read More
Burger King Assistant Manager Fired After Reportedly Serving Customers Dirty Fries Out Of Trash Can
An assistant manager at a South Carolina Burger King has been fired and arrested after police say she served customers fries directly out of the trash can, … Read More
Activist Tamika Mallory Says Carlee Russell Should Be ‘Held Accountable For The Harm She Has Caused’ (Video)
Social justice leader Tamika Mallory is speaking out regarding the latest developments in the Carlee Russell investigation. Read More
UPDATE: New Footage Shows Woman Spitting On Security Guard Inside Lancaster Grocery Store Before Being Slammed To The Ground
New footage is being released regarding the viral altercation that took place at a Lancaster grocery store where a woman was seen being slammed to the ground by LA County deputies. Read More
Hard Drives And Magazine Articles Of Tupac Shakur Were Reportedly Seized From Home In Murder Investigation
In a new report by ABC news, the outlet is revealing some information about the items that were seized during the search at a Las Vegas home that is reportedly connected to the murder of Tupac Shakur. Read More
Yung Miami Says She Doesn’t See Mental Illness Being A Factor In Carlee Russell’s Case: ‘Some People Will Do Anything For Attention’
After Wednesday’s press conference surrounding the new details about Carlee Russell’s case a lot of celebrities are weighing in on the situation. Read More
Kim Kardashian Says She ‘Jumped into Another Relationship So Fast’ Following Divorce From Kanye
After Kim Kardashian divorced Kanye West in 2021, she started dating Pete Davidson a few months later. Read More
Eminem Says Nas and Naughty By Nature’s Talent Almost Made Him Quit Rap: ‘I’ll Never Be That Good’
The Detroit rapper recalls having writer’s block after hearing Nas and Naughty by Nature’s records. Read More
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Signs Angel Reese, Marvin Harrison Jr. and More Student Athletes to NIL Deals
Dwayne’ The Rock’ Johnson has had a multitude of entrepreneurial endeavors in the past. Specifically in beverages, he’s grown the tequila brand he owns a 30% stake in, Teramana, into one of the more notable spirits brands on the scene. Read More
Jamie Foxx Shares New Photo 3 Months After Medical Emergency: ‘Got Big Things Coming Soon’
Jamie Foxx says he has “big” things in the works. Read More
Show Me the Receipts: Cardi B Set to Examine Blogger Tasha K’s Bank Statements in Court Over $3 Million Owed
It’s been over a year since blogger Tasha K lost to Cardi B in a legal battle over defamation. Read More
Kanye West And Adidas Are Reportedly Still Fighting Over $100M From Their Defunct Partnership
Kanye West and Adidas have been in a legal battle following the collapse of their partnership. Read More
Kyrie Irving Donates $40K to 93-Year-Old Fighting Developers Over Land Owned by Family Since Civil War
Kyrie Irving continues to use his good fortune to bless others. Read More
G Herbo Faces 20 Years in Prison After Pleading Guilty to Wire Fraud
Chicago rapper G Herbo faces decades behind bars after agreeing to plead guilty in Massachusetts to federal wire fraud charges. Read More
Samuel L. Jackson Details Feud w/ Spike Lee For Turning Down Role In ‘Malcolm X’ Due To Salary Dispute
Samuel L. Jackson is opening up about his previous falling out with Spike Lee. Read More
The NAACP & Several Other Organizations Condemn Ron DeSantis & Florida Board Of Education For Approving Controversial Black History Curriculum That Suggests Slaves ‘Developed Skills’ For Their ‘Personal Benefit’
Concern is growing in Florida over recent changes to its public education curriculum. Read More
CARLEE RUSSELL DON’T LET HER CASE IMPACT SEARCHES FOR OTHER POC …Says Missing People Org.
Carlee Russell‘s “disappearance,” which cops can’t confirm actually happened, could have a negative impact on people of color who really do vanish … but one organization wants to make sure that doesn’t happen. Read More
WEE MAN’SNOW WHITE’ MOVIE MAKING BIG MISTAKE… Taking Jobs From Us!!!
Wee Man is ripping Disney for swapping out “dwarves” for taller actors in the upcoming live-action version of “Snow White” … he says it’s another existential threat facing his community. Read More
New York City Has Agreed To Pay $13 Million To Racial Injustice Protesters Who Were Arrested Or Beaten In 2020
In a historic move, New York City has agreed to pay a staggering $13 million to settle a civil rights lawsuit filed on behalf of 1,300 individuals who were arrested or beaten by the police during the racial injustice protests that took place in the summer of 2020. Read More
Congratulations, Da Brat Officially Welcomes Da Boy [PHOTOS]
Cleveland Mass Shooting: 9 Injured, Suspect Still On The Run
OVI Checkpoints Scheduled In Lorain & Summit Counties Over Coming Days
‘Park Ranger Karen’ Fired After Harassing Black Resident Trying To Fish In His Neighborhood
Ohio: Pizza Delivery Man Accused Of Fatal Shooting In Road Rage Incident
Krispy Kreme Offering A Dozen Donuts For $0.86! Here's The Code
Browns Fans React To New White Helmet For 2023 Season!
Cleveland: Car Splits In Half After Hitting Pole, 1 Dead