Carlee Russell’s Attorney Confirms Kidnapping Hoax

On Thursday 25 year old Carlee Russell called 911 in Alabama to report a toddler walking on the side of I-459 South. Carlee Russell. Carlee then pulled over to check on the toddler and called a family member. When police arrived at the scene they found Carlee Russell’s car, some of her belongings and her cell phone, but Carlee Russell and the toddler was no where to be found.
On Saturday Carlee Russell returned home, by Saturday night the dragging of Carlee Russell began with speculations that Carlee Russell had pulled a Jussie Smollett.
Today Carlee Russell’s attorney is confirming that she didn’t quite do a Jussie Smollett however her kidnapping was a hoax none the less.
A statement from attorney Emory Anthony was read by Hoover Police Chief Nick Derzis during a news conference Monday afternoon stating, that the 26 year old Carlee Russell was never kidnapped and she acted alone in the hoax.
“My client apologizes for her actions to this community,”…“We ask for your prayers for Carlee as she addresses her issues and attempts to move forward, understanding that she made a mistake in this matter,”
Take a look at the video below
-
OVI Checkpoints Scheduled In Lorain & Summit Counties Over Coming Days
-
BeyHive Approved: Get Into These Renaissance World Tour Attendee Looks
-
‘Park Ranger Karen’ Fired After Harassing Black Resident Trying To Fish In His Neighborhood
-
Ohio: Pizza Delivery Man Accused Of Fatal Shooting In Road Rage Incident
-
Krispy Kreme Offering A Dozen Donuts For $0.86! Here's The Code
-
Browns Fans React To New White Helmet For 2023 Season!
-
Congratulations, Da Brat Officially Welcomes Da Boy [PHOTOS]
-
Candace Owens Calls Carlee Russell Jussie Smollett 2.0