The Bijou Star Files: Scientist Believe Jaws Is a Crack Head

CLOSE

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, July 24, 2023: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

Scientists Believe Sharks Have Been Eating Bundles Of Cocaine Dumped Off Florida Coast

Experts who have been studying the recent, erratic behavior of some sharks, believe that it could all be the result of them ingesting pounds of cocaine being cast overboard by passing drug traffickers. Read More

CARLEE RUSSELL BOYFRIEND PLEADS WITH PUBLIC … Stop Bullying Her On Social Media

Carlee Russell‘s kidnapping story is slowly melting away and so is her mental health apparently … ’cause her boyfriend is begging the public to cut out all the cyberbullying. Read More

ELON Musk is Xing OUT TWITTER’S BIRD LOGO … Flying In Different Direction

Elon Musk is drawing an “X” through Twitter’s famous bird logo and replacing it with … you guessed it … a big fat “X.” Read More

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star on 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am