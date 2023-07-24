The Bijou Star Files: Scientist Believe Jaws Is a Crack Head

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, July 24, 2023: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.
Scientists Believe Sharks Have Been Eating Bundles Of Cocaine Dumped Off Florida Coast
Experts who have been studying the recent, erratic behavior of some sharks, believe that it could all be the result of them ingesting pounds of cocaine being cast overboard by passing drug traffickers. Read More
CARLEE RUSSELLBOYFRIEND PLEADS WITH PUBLIC …Stop Bullying Her On Social Media
Carlee Russell‘s kidnapping story is slowly melting away and so is her mental health apparently … ’cause her boyfriend is begging the public to cut out all the cyberbullying. Read More
ELON Musk is Xing OUT TWITTER’S BIRD LOGO …Flying In Different Direction
Elon Musk is drawing an “X” through Twitter’s famous bird logo and replacing it with … you guessed it … a big fat “X.” Read More
