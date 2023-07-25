Barack Obama’s Personal Chef Found Dead Near Martha’s Vineyard

CLOSE

Prayers are in order as Barack Obama’s personal chef, Tafari Campbell, has been found dead near Martha’s Vineyard.

45 year old, Virginia native, Tafari Campbell, who has been the Obama’s personal chef since there day’s in the White House, died on Monday in a paddle boarding accident near the Obamas’ Katama estate in Martha’s Vineyard.

Tafari Campbell was visiting Martha’s Vineyard at the time of the tragic accident. According to a report Martha’s Vineyard police and fire agencies on Sunday responded to a 911 call for “a male paddle boarder who had gone into the water, appeared to briefly struggle to stay on the surface, and then submerged and did not resurface.”

The Obama’s that are grieving Campbell’s death in a statement paying tribute to their beloved chef stated:

“Tafari was a beloved part of our family,” …”when we were getting ready to leave the White House, we asked Tafari to stay with us, and he generously agreed. He’s been part of our lives ever since, and our hearts are broken that he’s gone.”

