The Bijou Star Files: Carlee Russell Donations Are Being Kept

$63k Raised To Help Search For Carlee Russell May Not Be Returned To Donors

Donors may not be able to get their money back even if an investigation determines Carlee Russell staged her own kidnapping.

QUAVO VIDEO SHOWS HIM IN CUFFS ON YACHT …During Incident In Miami

Quavo was on board a yacht in Miami when two men allegedly threatened the boat's captain … and video shows the rapper being detained by police, although nobody ended up being arrested.

TORI KELLY RUSHED TO HOSPITAL AFTER COLLAPSING Doctors Find Blood Clots

Singer Tori Kelly is currently hospitalized and getting treatment for blood clots around her vital organs, with one source telling us the situation is "really serious."

CARLEE RUSSELL ADMITS TO MAKING UP KIDNAPPING STORY …Apologizes to Community

Carlee Russell's kidnapping story is a fictional one — she's now fessing up to it all being a big fat lie, and she's also apologizing to the community that rallied to search for her.

‘MARRIED TO MEDICINE’ 3-YEAR-OLD DROWNS IN QUAD WEBB’S POOL

A source close to Quad Webb tells us the young girl, Ari, who died is Quad's great niece. Quad's rep tells us, "Quad Webb and family have suffered the loss of two beloved family members, in separate occasions, in just one week.

CAM NEWTON GET THIS JERK OFF ME!!!Taunts Heckler With Crude Gesture

Cam Newton rubbed out a heckler who was chirpin' at him recently … taunting the guy with a crude gesture — while bragging about the money in his bank account.

Yung Miami Addresses Video Of Her 10-Year-Old Son Seemingly Throwing Money At Dancers While At Rolling Loud

Yung Miami is speaking out and addressing a video clip of her 10-year-old son. In the clip, the rapper's son is seen throwing money, seemingly at dancers, while in the crowd at Rolling Loud Miami.

Secretary Of Education Talks Student Loan Relief Options, Biden Administration’s Plan B

President Joe Biden's Secretary of Education, Miguel Cardona, has revealed the next steps for offering student-debt relief and the Biden Administration's "plan B" before student loan payments resume in October.

Meet Veronica: Drake Joked About Locating A Woman Who Threw Her 36G Cup Bra At Him, And Online Users DID

Drake is on his 'It's All A Blur' tour, and the concert girlies haven't been shy about their fandom. In fact, Drake has been dodging–and at times examining–tossed bras since its start at the top of July.

Offset Recreates Wild James Brown Interview, References Cardi B Drama in New Promo f/ Jamie Lee Curtis

The former Migos member plans on releasing new music in a few days, as revealed in a Jamie Lee Curtis-assisted video.

Jeezy Says He Stopped Smoking Weed for Ten Years After a Bad Experience Hospitalized Him

On an episode of the 'Dope As Usual' podcast, Jeezy recalled how the experience made him feel "the most paranoid" he's ever been.

Coi Leray Shares Wholesome Moment With Dad Benzino After He Watched Her Perform for First Time

After feuding in the past, the 26-year-old rapper appears to be making strides toward a healthier relationship with her father.

Black Mayor In Alabama Files Lawsuit Alleging White Politicians Are Blocking Him From Taking Office

In 2020, Patrick Braxton says he was legally made mayor of Newbern. However, a secret "special election" was held that he says has blocked him from fully taking on the office.

Nene Leakes Addresses Son Bryson’s Recent Arrest for Felony Drug Possession: “There’s Not Much That I Can Do” [Video]

Nene Leakes has spoken openly about her oldest son's battle with addiction after his recent drug arrest.

Jazmine Sullivan Shares That Her Mother Has Passed Away

Singer Jazmine Sullivan has revealed that her mother has passed away.

Family Of NC Woman Say She Was Killed By Man’s Wife After He Invited Her To His House

A woman was found shot to death at a home early Tuesday morning in northwest Charlotte.

Kidnapped Texas Teen Rescued In California After Holding Up ‘Help Me’ Sign

A 13-year-old kidnap victim was rescued in Southern California when a person noticed her holding up a "help me sign" inside a car, according to police.

Tiffany Haddish Reveals That Her Breakup With Common ‘Wasn’t Mutual’ And Done Over The Phone

It seems that Common and Tiffany Haddish's separation was allegedly abrupt and not 'mutual.'

Dr. Dre Clarifies That N.W.A. Never Made Gangsta Rap: “That’s Never What We Went In To Do”

Dr. Dre addresses the music made by N.W.A. during the late '80s and '90s, clarifying that he didn't contribute to its "gangsta rap" nickname.

LiAngelo Ball & Former ‘Love & Hip Hop’ Star Nikki Mudarris Welcome First Child, Baby Boy LaVelo Ball

Nikki Mudarris and LiAngelo Ball are officially parents!

NFL Star Deshaun Watson Speaks Out Following Sexual Conduct Suspension Centered Around Assault Allegations From 25 Different Women: ‘The Whole Situation Changed Me’

NFL player Deshaun Watson is reflecting on his suspension after he was accused of alleged sexual misconduct and assault by 25 different women.

‘We’re not leaving Northeast Ohio’: Cleveland Browns owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam give update on stadium talks

The Haslams are not only advocating for a renovated Cleveland Browns Stadium, but also a developed lakefront area downtown.

Cleveland becomes ‘first city in the country to file a lawsuit’ accusing drugmakers, pharmacies of colluding to fix price of insulin

Officials say the defendants 'orchestrated a pricing scheme that resulted in skyrocketing insulin prices and cost the city millions of dollars.'

