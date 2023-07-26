Joe Biden Names a New National Monument Honoring Emmett Till

CLOSE

On what would have been the 82nd birthday of Emmett Till, President Biden signed a proclamation to insure that Emmett Till and his mother will always be remembered.

On Tuesday, August 25, 2023, President Joe Biden signed a proclamation to create the new Emmett Till and Mamie Till-Mobley National Monument on the 82nd anniversary of Emmett Till’s birth.to commemorate the legacy of Emmett Till, whose murder helped ignite the civil rights movement, and his mother, Mamie Till-Mobley.

President Biden was introduced by Till’s best friend and younger cousin, Rev. Wheeler Parker, Jr. who was 16 when Till was lynched and is the last surviving witness to his abduction.

US Congress had previously failed to pass anti–lynching legislation more than 200 times then in 2022, President Joe Biden signed into law the Emmett Till Antilynching Act, making lynching a federal hate crime.

