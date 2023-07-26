Legendary comedian George Wallace stops by the Russ Parr Morning Show to talk about his tour and how you can get a ticket for the low low.
Follow The Russ Parr Show on Twitter and Instagram and On Facebook Too!
The post RPMS Exclusive with Comedian George Wallace appeared first on Black America Web.
RPMS Exclusive with Comedian George Wallace was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
-
LeBron James’ son Bronny Suffers Cardiac Arrest During USC Basketball Workout
-
OVI Checkpoints Scheduled In Lorain & Summit Counties Over Coming Days
-
BeyHive Approved: Get Into These Renaissance World Tour Attendee Looks
-
‘Park Ranger Karen’ Fired After Harassing Black Resident Trying To Fish In His Neighborhood
-
Krispy Kreme Offering A Dozen Donuts For $0.86! Here's The Code
-
Browns Fans React To New White Helmet For 2023 Season!
-
Candace Owens Calls Carlee Russell Jussie Smollett 2.0
-
Cleveland Browns Release Player, Allegedly Threatened Women, Had Gun