Two of Lizzo’s Accusers of Weight-Shamming Speaks

There’s two sides to every story and the truth lies somewhere in between and only God knows the real truth.

Three of Lizzo’s former dancers have accused the singer of sexual harassment, creating a hostile work environment and weight-shamming, according to a recent lawsuit. Since the news dropped about the lawsuit, people have been turning their backs on Lizzo and Beyonce’ even stopped mentioning her name on tour when performing “Break My Soul (Queen’s Remix)”.

Two of Lizzo’s accusers, Arianna Davis and Crystal Williams, went on “TMZ Live” to talks about what is was like working for Lizzo and alleging all of her dancers operate in fear of losing their jobs if they don’t bend to her demands. Allegedly one of Lizzo’s demands was to eat a bananas out of someone’s va-jay-jay, with the alleged reward of private jet travel to a tropical vacation. (see video below)

Lizzo spoke out today saying:

“I am not here to be looked at as a victim, but I also know that I am not the villain that people and the media have portrayed me to be these last few days. I am very open with my sexuality and expressing myself but I cannot accept or allow people to use that openness to make me out to be something I am not. There is nothing I take more seriously than the respect we deserve as women in the world. I know what it feels like to be body shamed on a daily basis and would absolutely never criticize or terminate an employee because of their weight.”