Entertainment News

‘Kia Boys’ Car Theft Leaves a 21 Year Old Woman Dead

Published on August 5, 2023

Police cars crash on crossroad.

Source: Lisa-Blue / Getty

Prayers are in order, and a now grieving mother is calling for action against the notorious ‘Kia Boys’ a group of teenagers that are terrorizing Cleveland.

Janet Reyes, was in town from Arizona visiting her mother for the week in Cleveland.  Janet Reyes took her mother to brunch then went to get her hair done, but she never made it back to her mothers.

Janet Reyes was killed and 5 others were injured in a car crash at the intersection of Pearl Rd. and Altoona Rd. in the Old Brooklyn neighborhood in Cleveland, when allegedly teens, trending as the ‘Kia Boys’ driving a stolen Kia crashed into Reyes.

No arrests have been made at this time.

