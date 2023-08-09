Kareem Hunt To Visit With Colts Amid Running Back Troubles

CLOSE

Kareem Hunt To Visit With The Indianapolis Colts Amid Running Back Troubles

Storylines. Storylines. Storylines.

That is what all of the Colts training camp practices have been so far this year. Don’t get me wrong, Shaquille Leonard being back on the field, JuJu Brents getting back after sitting out the first 6 practices, and seeing Colts rookie QB Anthony Richardson having good days are positive storylines and just as important.

But you can’t miss all of the negative storylines either. Lets take a look at the life of Colts RB Jonathan Taylor and the rest of the running back..

Jonathan Taylor starts training camp on the PUP list

Jonathan Taylor gets on Jim Irsay’s big bus and has a conversation with Colts Owner Jim Irsay during a night training camp practice and news stormed the media that a trade had been requested from Taylor’s camp after

Zack Moss breaks his arm and is ruled out for 6 weeks

Deon Jackson stops practicing due to a unspecified injury

Then the Colts go out and sign Kenyon Drake

Then Jonathan Taylor is a no show at Colts Training Camp Practice

Now we find this out from Dianna Russini (see below)

I never thought of Kareem Hunt as being a player the Colts would target due to his past off the field issues, but if there was ever a time to be all in on a running back like Kareem Hunt it would be now.

Kareem Hunt can run.

Although most of all Kareem Hunt can catch.

With Richardson being a playmaking threat at all times having a guy like Kareem Hunt to dump it off to at any given time will benefit the comfortability for Richardson to have a veteran back beside him and to be okay with giving up the football and staying out of some contact moments.

So let’s put the ball in your court. What do you think about Kareem Hunt as a Colts running back?

