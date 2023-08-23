Billy McFarland Say’s Fyre Festival II Presale Tickets Sold Out

CLOSE

Convicted felon Billy McFarland co-founded the ill-fated Fyre Festival, defrauding investors of $27.4 million by marketing and selling tickets to the festival and other events, that didn’t happen while attendees were put up in FEMA tents and served cheese sandwiches. Billy McFarland served time in federal prison for crimes related to his involvement in the 2017 in the music festival that didn’t happen and ordered to repay millions to victims of the debacle.

While in prison Billy McFarland used his time in solitary confinement to map out a plan to make a music festival to beat all music festivals happen upon his release.

Billy McFarland is out of prison and announced this past Sunday that Fyre Festival IItickets were now on sale, and within a week Billy McFarland announced that Fyre Festival II presale tickets have already sold out.

It seems that people were unfazed about the Fyre Festival that didn’t happen live but the fiasco made it to 2 documentaries.

But more importantly in order the their to be a Fyre Festival II, didn’t there have to be a first one?? #IJS

