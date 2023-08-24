Alfredas gives us all the entertainment you need to know via the Russ Parr Morning Show.
She gives us the rundown on the latest celebrity news on why Kevin Hart is in a wheelchair, Beyonce’s birthday wish, Halle Berry’s divorce, and more!
Hot and Trending: Kevin Hart in a Wheelchair, Halle Berry, and More! appeared first on Black America Web.
