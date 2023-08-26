3 Dead After Gunman Targeted Black People in Jacksonville, FL

CLOSE

When will all this madness stop!? Prayers are going out to our brothers and sisters in Jacksonville, Florida following a mass shooting at a Dollar General that left 3 black people dead by a gunman who according to authorities was targeting black people.

According to Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters during a press conference, the gunman was a white male in his 20’s, who shot and killed himself after the attack, leaving behind, what is being described as three manifestos outlining his “disgusting ideology of hate” and his motive in the attack.

According to Sheriff Waters the shooter, who he described as a White man in his 20s, shot and killed himself after the attack. The suspect left behind what the sheriff described as three manifestos outlining his “disgusting ideology of hate” and his motive in the attack.

“We have opened a federal civil rights investigation, and we will pursue this incident as a hate crime,”

The shooting started shortly after 1 p.m., blocks away from the Historical Black College, Edward Waters University. The gunman then barricaded himself armed with a AR-15 style rifle and a handgun before killing himself.

According to authorities, the gunman who has not been named publicly texted his father to tell him to check his computer where he left an alleged manifesto.

See video below