Makeup Monday: How To Apply Cluster Lashes

Celebrity makeup artist Camara AUnique is a whiz when it comes to lashes. After all, she launched her own faith-based eyelash collection under her Camara AUnique Beauty brand, which she uses on her celebrity clients. With individual lashes a top beauty trend, there’s a new lash trend on the rise — cluster lashes and you can do them yourself. Camara Aunique explains how to apply cluster lashes in this easy step-by-step tutorial. Cluster lashes give the appearance of natural lashes.

First things first, if you don’t have a set of cluster lashes, repurpose a pair of strip lashes by snipping them into three sections and applying them in groups.

Step 1: Apply Liner

-Using the strength liner and glue, draw a thin line across your lashes. Using your Camara AUnique Beauty lash applicator, take your first strip and apply. Using the strength liner and glue allows you to move quickly.

Step 2: Apply Cluster Lashes

-Use a handheld mirror to apply the lash to the outer corner. Continue to apply each cluster to your desired thickness and length.

Who Is Camara Aunique?

Camara Aunique Helps is an award-winning celebrity makeup artist, instructor, and coach who seamlessly blends her faith, expertise, and love for people in all she does. She has quickly risen to become one of our nation’s most sought-after beauty experts. With over 10 years in the industry, more than 7 spent freelancing, Camara’s work has graced countless red carpets, editorials, and beauty campaigns. Her client list includes the likes of Angela Bassett, Ava DuVernay, June Ambrose, Naturi Naughton, Lisa Price, Rapsody, Garcelle Beauvais, Lil Rel Howery, Jocko Sims, Tarana Burke, Yvette Nicole Brown, Jenifer Lewis, Dr. Cindy Trimm, Priscilla Shirer and the list goes on. Her artistry has graced the runway stages of designers Kate Spade, Reed Krakoff, and Kenneth Cole, various TV specials, and social media channels across the world. In 2018 she launched Camara AUnique Beauty, featuring her handcrafted faux mink lashes, receiving Essence Magazine’s 2020 Best in Black Beauty Award. She attributes every success to God’s grace, demonstrating the power of hard work and unshakable faith.

Makeup Monday: How To Apply Cluster Lashes was originally published on hellobeautiful.com