The Bijou Star Files: Diddy Donates $1M To Jackson State

CLOSE

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, August 28, 2023: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

Diddy Donates $1M To Jackson State Athletics!

Looks like Diddy kept his word and donated $1 million to Jackson State Athletics. If you remember during the 2022 BET Awards, Diddy announced he would donate funds to Howard university and JSU. Read More

TYRESE NEW SONG BLASTS EX RE: CHILD SUPPORT Is Love Transactional???

Tyrese is still sour about having to shell out a ton of cash to his ex in their bitter child support case — evidenced in his new song … which takes direct aim at the issue. Read More

Tyrese Appeals $20K Child Support Case & Releases New Song ‘Love Transaction,’ Accusing Ex-Wife Of Using Daughter ‘As A Chess Piece In A Dirty Game’

After Tyrese called out his ex-wife and daughter’s mother on his new song “Love Transaction,” he tells HOLLYWOOD UNLOCKED that he’s appealing her $20,000 child support case. Read More

Donald Trump’s Triumph: Trump Campaign Raises $7.1 Million After Historic Georgia Mugshot

Dang! Donald Trump is turning his viral and historic Georgia mugshot moment into some serious cash as the Trump campaign raises over $7.1 million from his history-making Georgia booking. Read More

MEGAN THEE STALLION 1st Outing Since Tory …IS A MUST-SEE (THROUGH)!!!

Megan Thee Stallion hasn’t gallivanted much in public since Tory Lanez got sent to the slammer for 10 years — but she’s out there now … and, boy, is this a look or what? Read More

‘L&HH’ STARS Arrested in Atlanta …WILD VIDEO SHOWS BRAWL AT LOUNGE

Some of ‘Love & Hip Hop’s stars got busted in Atlanta last night — and based on this video of the brawl … they should consider a name change, ’cause there was no love here at all. Read More

TRUMP MUG SHOT COMPARED TO MLK’S …On MoW’s 60th Anniversary

Donald Trump and Martin Luther King Jr. have a lot in common, especially in their mugs — at least that’s what some on the right are saying … on a momentous day, no less. Read More

Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson Reunite for Birthday Meal Following Breakup Rumors

The clip of their hangout comes after Jackson denied he moved on from Palmer following an incident at an Usher show. Read More

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star on 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am