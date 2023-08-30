Jay-Z Announces New Music And New Film ‘The Book of Clarence’

CLOSE

HOV moves in mysterious ways.

Jay-Z activated his Instagram with great news for music fans, announcing that he is dropping new music to go along with a new film ‘The Book of Clarence’.

For his first Instagram post in almost 2 years, the Grammy winner Jigga man, Jay-Z, shared the trailer for Jeymes Samuel’s Biblical comedy starring Lakeith Stanfield. He captioned the post, “The Book of Clarence January 2024.”

The drama ‘The Book of Clarence’ is executive produced by 53 year old Jay-Z, is about a Jerusalem native who is a “streetwise but down-on-his-luck” man struggling to make a better life for his family while trying to emerge from debt. “Captivated by the power and glory of the rising Messiah and His apostles, [Clarence] risks everything to carve his own path to a divine life, and ultimately discovers that the redemptive power of belief may be his only way out.”

‘The Book of Clarence’ film written and directed by Jeymes Samuel, stars LaKeith Stanfield, Omar Sy, Anna Diop, RJ Cyler, David Oyelowo, Micheal Ward, Alfre Woodard, Teyana Taylor, Caleb McLaughlin, Eric Kofi-Abrefa, Marianne Jean-Baptiste, James McAvoy, and Benedict Cumberbatch.

Take a look at the video trailer to ‘The Book of Clarence’ below.