Ne-Yo’s Ex Monyetta Say’s His Threesome Requests Got To Be Too Much

A lot has changed in the world today. It used to be a time when oral sex and multiple people having sex was tabu. Now oral sex is the openly norm and threesomes is called keeping it spicy in the bedroom for exclusive and married couples. Woman will admit to participating in threesomes to please their husbands.

If you allow another person into a married couples bedroom, when does it become too much for your alleged monogamous marriage? Is there a line in the sand as it pertains to threesome?

According to R&B singer Ne-Yo’s ex, RHOA Monyetta there is and Ne-Yo crossed it.

“We cheated together, if that makes sense,” “We did things together. It’s not cheating if you’re involved with it.”

BUT

Monyetta says she was open to allowing others to participate in the bedroom her and Ne-Yo, but saw red flags when Ne-Yo attempted to make it a regular thing.

Monyetta says she was cool with threesomes a couple times a year, but Ne-Yo wanted more then that and it made her feel some kind of way. According to Monyetta her feels were if you want that (threesomes), you don’t want me.

Ne-Yo and Monyetta met in 2009, at a Jamie Foxx concert, and were engaged a year later. They were together for several years and have two kids together. However, two months before their wedding, they called it quits.

Is there a rules for married people having threesomes? Is it good or bad for a marriage?

Take a look at the video below and let us know your thoughts.