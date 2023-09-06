The Bijou Star Files: Cop Gives New Meaning To Protect And Serve

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, September 6, 2023: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.
PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, MD Cop Kisses Young Woman GOES INTO PATROL CAR W/ HER TOO?!?
A uniformed police officer in Maryland was caught allegedly making out with a young woman in broad daylight, and seemingly on the job — only to go into his cruiser with her shortly thereafter. Read More
BOB BARKER DEATH CAUSED BY ALZHEIMER’S DISEASE
Bob Barker’s cause of death has been revealed as a result of Alzheimer’s disease…Read More
CARDI B & OFFSET HAPPY BDAY WAVE Celebrate at the House of Mouse!!!
Cardi B and Offset get an A+ in the parent department … hitting the Happiest Place on Earth to celebrate their baby boy’s birthday! Read More
BEYONCÉ CELEBS HAIL QUEEN AT BDAY CONCERT …Serenaded by Diana Ross!!!
Beyoncé celebrated her birthday with another packed L.A. concert … one that was filled to the brim with celebs, and came with a surprise performance from the legendary Diana Ross. Read More
Beyoncé’s Daughter Blue Ivy Hilariously Calls Out Grandmother Tina Lawson: Are you making another video?!
It looks like Beyoncé’s first-born daughter Blue Ivy has no problem stepping in as a music manager if needed! Read More
Michael Rubin and Jay-Z’s Reform Alliance to Host Charity Casino Night, Tickets Start at $50,000
The star-studded guest list includes Beyoncé, Kim Kardashian, Tom Brady, Travis Scott, and more. Read More
Stephen A. Smith Wore A Name Tag After Shannon Sharpe Called Him ‘Skip’ During His ‘First Take’ Debut
As the saying goes, old habits die hard. For Shannon Sharpe, that meant mixing up his old debate show co-host with his new one. Read More
Family War: John Singleton’s Mom Shuts Down Her Granddaughter’s Demand for 4-Figure Monthly Allowance From Late Director’s Estate
A judge has sided with Singleton’s mother Sheila Ward in her fight with her late son’s daughter Cleopatra over a monthly 4-figure sum she had demanded, RadarOnline.com has learned. Read More
The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star on 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am
