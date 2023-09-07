White Teen Accused Of Trying To Drown Black Boy While Friend Called Him ‘George Floyd’

CLOSE

In Massachusetts, a 14-year-old white teen was indicted after being accused of trying to drown a Black boy.

According to reports, on August 31, the juvenile was indicted on charges of attempted murder and assault with a dangerous weapon, although he will not be tried as an adult.

Authorities say on July 19 two white teens met up with the Black boy at Goose Pond in Chatham, Massachusetts.

There, one of the white teens allegedly “picked up a stone, threatened the victim with it” and called him the N-word.

According to a press release from the Cape & Islands District Attorney’s Office, the Black boy put on a life jacket and told the two white teens he couldn’t swim. When all three of the boys entered the water, the alleged suspect grabbed the Black child’s life jacket and forced him underwater multiple times. Prosecutors also said the other white teen laughed at the victim during the attempted drowning while calling the boy “George Floyd.”

The murder of George Floyd by former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin sparked a worldwide protest against police brutality and racial injustice. Video of the incident showed Chauvin kneeling on Floyd’s neck for 9 1/2 minutes as Floyd begged for his life.

His death was extremely polarizing and racial tensions were high. Folks who supported Derek Chauvin often used George Floyd’s namesake as a racial slur.

The alleged suspect then swam underneath the victim, grabbing him and pulling him under again. The two white teens didn’t stop their alleged assault until the victim started yelling for someone on the beach to help. According to the press release, a bystander entered the water and intervened assisting the victim to the shore.

The suspect is being held without bail and will be tried as a “youthful offender,” which is a young person who commits a crime but is granted special status entitling him or her to a more lenient punishment.

His next court appearance will be held on Sept. 13 for a pre-trial conference.

The boy’s lawyer insists that his client is innocent and told The Boston Globe that the incident was “horseplaying” that got “out of control.”

From Chatham Select Board:

“We are disturbed and saddened to learn of the event that occurred earlier this summer between juveniles. We do not believe that it reflects the true nature of our community, which is diverse and inclusive. We condemn all acts of violence, particularly those directed at children. Our thoughts are with the victim and their family, and we are here to support them in any way we can moving forward. The Town and our Police Department have a strong relationship with the Monomoy Regional School District, and we will be working together proactively to deter events such as this from taking place in the future.”

